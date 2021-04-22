Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India, with 9.21 million subscribers on YouTube. He was one of the most-watched streamers on YouTube in 2020.

OP Vincenzo is another prominent name in the Free Fire community. The YouTuber plays in the Middle East region and currently has 5.87 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 17765 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 6414 of them, making his win rate 36.10%. He has 61532 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.42.

The YouTuber has 493 Booyahs in 2128 duo games, translating to a win rate of 23.16%. With 5778 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has played 1372 solo games and has triumphed in 159 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.58%. He has 2310 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 362 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 115 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 31.76%. He registered 1816 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.35 in this mode.

The content creator has won 29 of the 75 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 38.66%. He has 377 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Gyan Sujan has also played 82 ranked solo matches and has only 1 kill to his name. He is yet to secure victory in this mode.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 20663 squad games and has won on 3471 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.79%. With a K/D ratio of 4.27, he has 73427 kills in these matches.

The content creator has 298 victories in 1717 games, making his win rate 17.35%. He racked up 5024 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54 in this mode.

OP Vincenzo has also played 1147 solo matches and has triumphed in 103 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.97%. He has 2866 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo’s ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has played 375 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 11 of them, making his win rate 2.93%. He secured 985 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked solo games and has won 1 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.50%. He has 37 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.29.

OP Vincenzo is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Comparison

Gyan Sujan has better stats than OP Vincenzo in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and duo games, Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate, while OP Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Gyan Sujan has better stats than OP Vincenzo.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

