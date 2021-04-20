How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators like Bilash Gaming

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. However, fans can also play the quick-paced BR title on their PCs or laptops using emulators.

There are many emulators currently available on the market, including GameLoop, BlueStacks and MEmu Play.

Bilash Gaming is one of the most successful Indian Free Fire content creators. He plays the game on PC and mobile.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can play Free Fire on a PC like Bilash Gaming.

How can users play Free Fire on a PC like Bilash Gaming?

(Image via BlueStacks)

BlueStacks is one of the oldest emulators in the market and is quite popular in the gaming community. Here are some of its key features:

Pre-set game controls with ease of customization.

Shooting Mode.

Ability to record gameplay with a single key.

Multiple utility features, including disk clean-up and screenshot.

High definition graphics and high FPS.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and play Free Fire on their PCs via BlueStacks:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of BlueStacks and download the emulator. The link to the website is provided below:

Official BlueStacks website: Click here.

Official website of BlueStacks

Step 2: After the emulator is installed, players must log in to their Google accounts.

Step 3: They must then open the Google Play Store in BlueStacks and search for "Garena Free Fire" using the search bar.

Search for Free Fire

Step 4: Next, players should click on the "Install" button. The game will soon be downloaded on BlueStacks.

Step 5: Players can open Free Fire and log in to their accounts to enjoy the battle royale title on their PCs.

Log in

Other than BlueStacks, players can also try other emulators such as MEmu Play and Nox Player.

