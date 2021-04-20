Skylord’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He makes YouTube videos related to various aspects of the battle royale game and is also a content creator for Global Esports.

Skylord recently hit the 1 million subscriber mark on YouTube. He currently has 1.02 million subscribers on his channel.

This article looks at Skylord’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details, including views, income, and more.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord’s lifetime stats

Skylord has played 11124 squad matches and has secured 5202 victories, translating to a win rate of 46.76%. He has 36165 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 688 games and has triumphed in 167 of them, making his win rate 24.27%. He collected 2101 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.03 in this mode.

Skylord has also played 663 solo matches and has won on 122 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 18.40%. With 2236 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.13.

Ranked stats

Skylord’s ranked stats

Skylord has played 58 squad games in the current ranked season and has 18 Booyahs, making his win rate 31.03%. He racked up 118 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.95 in this mode.

The content creator has also played a single ranked duo match and has 1 kill to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Skylord has played 14 ranked solo games and has secured 3 victories, translating to a win rate of 21.42%. He has 48 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.36.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Skylord (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Skylord's estimated monthly earnings from YouTube are between $1.9K and $29.7K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are between $22.3K and $356.4K.

Skylord’s YouTube channel and views

Skylord has been making videos on YouTube for nine months, with his first video posted in July 2020. He currently has 115 videos on his channel, with over 69.12 million views combined.

Skylord’s channel is ranked 3464th in India when it comes to subscribers. Click here to check it out.

Skylord’s social media handles

Here are the links to Skylord’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

