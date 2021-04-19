Create
Top 3 things to buy using diamonds after Free Fire OB27 update

Players are required to spend real money to acquire Free Fire diamonds (Image via ff.garena.com)
Nishant Thakkar
Modified 38 min ago
Free Fire has an extensive collection of items, including cosmetics, weapons and more. These items can be bought using diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

However, players are required to spend real money to acquire diamonds. They should, therefore, always spend them on items that they actually need.

This article lists the top 3 things that players can buy via diamonds after the OB27 update of Garena Free Fire.

Note: The items in this article are based on the writer’s preference, and the choices are entirely subjective.

What are the best things to purchase using diamonds in Free Fire OB27 update?

#1 Elite Pass

The two paid variants of the Elite Pass in Free Fire
The Elite Pass is a ranked system in Free Fire that rewards players for climbing up performance-based tiers. To do so, players must collect badges by completing different missions.

There are two paid variants of the Elite Pass in Free Fire: Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. Players can purchase them for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

#2 Characters

There are a variety of characters present in Free Fire
Characters play a crucial role in Free Fire as they possess special abilities that can help players in a match.

Purchasing the right character in the game is, therefore, a great investment of one's diamonds. Certain characters are even available at lower rates during events.

#3 Pets

Pets can generally be purchased from the in-game shop
Like Free Fire characters, pets have special abilities that give players an edge on the battlefield. This makes them a worthy investment in the game.

There are currently 14 pets available in Free Fire. Each one of them, except for Mechanical Pup and Kitty, has unique abilities.

Published 19 Apr 2021, 11:17 IST
Garena Free Fire
