Colonel's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have seen a rise across the world with audience's growth across platforms like YouTube. Colonel is amongst the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers who plays in the Middle East region.

He is recognized for his incredible skills and gameplay montages that he uploads on his YouTube channel, which has 2.11 million subscribers.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

Colonel has competed in 10262 squad matches and has come out on top on 1298 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 12.64%. With 25433 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.84.

The streamer has appeared in 1229 duo games and has bettered his foes in 121 of them, coming down to a win ratio of 9.84%. He has accumulated 2933 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The content creator has participated in 1630 solo games and has a winning tally of 152, making his win rate 9.32%. In the process, he has 3365 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the internet star has featured in 550 squad games and has triumphed in 24, converting to a win ratio of 4.36%. He has 1812 kills in these matches at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

The broadcaster has 223 solo matches to his name as well.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Colonel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Colonel’s estimated earnings per month from YouTube ranges from $522 to $8.3k. At the same time, his estimated yearly earnings are between $6.3k to $100.2k.

His YouTube channel

Colonel has been creating content on YouTube for a year, and the oldest video on his channel was posted back in January 2020. Currently, he has 75 videos and has garnered over 103 million views combined.

His channel is ranked at the 8th position in his country when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Colonel is active on Instagram and Facebook. Links to his profiles are below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

