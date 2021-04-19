Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming) vs Colonel: Who has better free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Ajjubhai94, is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator. He frequently makes videos related to the game on his YouTube channel, Total Gaming. He currently has 23.1 million subscribers on the platform.

Colonel, on the other hand, is a popular Free Fire YouTuber who plays in the Middle East region. He currently has a subscriber count of 2.11 million on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94 has played 11219 squad games and has secured 2719 victories, making his win rate 24.23%. He has 41951 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 310 of the 1675 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.50%. He has 6517 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai94 has also played 907 solo matches and has 79 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. With 2300 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai94’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai94 has played 474 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 93 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.62%. He has killed 2018 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.30 in this mode.

The content creator has 3 wins in 8 ranked duo games, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60.

Ajjubhai94 has also played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats

Colonel’s Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

Colonel’s lifetime stats

Colonel has played 10262 squad matches and has 1298 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 12.64%. He has 25433 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.84.

The content creator has also played 1229 duo games and has triumphed in 121 of them, making his win rate 9.84%. He has 2933 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.65 in this mode.

Colonel has played 1630 solo games and has 152 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 9.32%. With a K/D ratio of 2.28, he has 3365 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Colonel’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Colonel has played 550 squad games and has won on 24 occasions, making his win rate 4.36%. He has 1812 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Colonel has also played 223 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill. He has not played a game in the ranked duo mode yet.

Comparison

Ajjubhai94 has better stats than Colonel in the lifetime duo and squad games. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo matches, Colonel has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai94 has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai94 has the edge over Colonel in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

