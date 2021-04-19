Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs RUOK FF: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Amit Sharma, otherwise known as Amitbhai, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He is immensely popular for the videos he creates on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers, which has around 9.76 million subscribers.

RUOK FF is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber from Thailand. He posts videos of his gameplay and has 6.82 million subscribers with over 375 million views combined.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8200 squad matches and has come out on top on 2248 occasions, making his win rate 27.41%. He has killed 21409 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.60.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 4347 games and has 747 wins, leading to a win ratio of 17.18%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 11477 frags.

The content creator has 3392 solo matches and has triumphed in 278, at a win percentage of 8.19%. He has notched 7687 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.47.

Ranked stats

Amit has appeared in 281 squad games in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 64, approximating a win ratio of 22.77%. He has 859 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.96.

The internet star has played 165 duo matches and has 14 wins, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.48%. He has collected 497 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.29.

Desi Gamers has 67 solo games to his name and has ten victories for a win rate of 14.92%. In the process, he has 261 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.58.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has featured in 6617 squad matches and has a win tally of 2810, retaining a win percentage of 42.46%. He has killed 32003 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.41.

The internet star has 1068 wins in 2596 duo games, converting to a win rate of 41.14%. He has 12852 frags in these matches at a K/D ratio of 8.41.

The YouTuber has participated in 1658 solo games and has stood victorious in 506, corresponding to a win ratio of 30.51%. With 6621 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 5.75.

Ranked stats

The streamer has competed in seven squad games and has remained unbeaten in six, translating to a win rate of 85.71%. He has racked up 40 frags with a K/D ratio of 40.00.

The content creator has played a single duo match and has three eliminations.

The broadcaster has also won four of the ten solo matches, equating to a win percentage of about 40.00%. He has 129 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 21.50.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire but as they play in different regions, comparing them is tricky. Leaving aside this fact and comparing them sees RUOK FF with the upper hand in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad - in the lifetime stats.

RUOK FF has played only a few games in the ongoing ranked season, si comparing their stats isn’t possible.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

