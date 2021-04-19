How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in the OB27 version

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. Users can spend them to acquire most of the exclusive items such as Elite Pass, characters, pets, etc.

However, players must use real money to procure diamonds in the game. Top-up websites such as Games Kharido and Codashop are some of the most popular options for purchasing the in-game currency.

Many users aren't aware of using top-up websites. Hence, this article provides them with a step-by-step guide for buying Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido.

Topping up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in the OB27 version

Image via Games Kharido

Games Kharido is among the most popular websites to top up Free Fire diamonds. Thousands of players use it due to the 100% bonus that it provides on the first purchase. Follow the steps given below to use Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Games Kharido. Users can click here to do so.

Log in

Step 2: Players must click the “Free Fire” option and log in via any of the two methods: Facebook or Player ID.

Select payment option and top up

Step 3: Several top-up options will appear on the players' screen. They must select the required number of diamonds to purchase along with the payment option.

Step 4: Diamonds will be credited to the players' account after the payment is successfully processed.

Top up options and payment methods

The following are the top-up options available for users:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

(Note: The bonus amount is only available on the first purchase.)

The three following payment methods are:

PayTM UPI NetBanking

