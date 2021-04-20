SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India. They have 3.86 million and 4.13 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28719 squad matches and has won on 9208 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 32.06%. He racked up 100569 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.15 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3051 games and has secured 624 victories, translating to a win rate of 20.45%. He has 8327 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1635 solo matches and has 144 Booyahs, making his win rate 8.80%. He killed 3319 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1125 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 318 victories, translating to a win rate of 28.26%. He has 3481 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.31.

The YouTuber has 13 wins in 45 ranked duo matches, making his win rate 28.88%. With a K/D ratio of 4.78, he has 153 frags in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15808 squad games and has 2670 victories to his name, making his win rate 16.89%. He racked up 52235 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.98 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 4476 duo matches and has 705 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 15.75%. He has 14353 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Raistar has played 3522 solo games and has triumphed in 401 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.38%. With 10734 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats

Raistar has played 270 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 10 of them, translating to a win rate of 3.70%. He has 611 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.35.

The content creator has also played 2 games each in the ranked solo and duo modes but is yet to secure victory. He has 14 and 2 kills in these modes, respectively.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Raistar in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, Raistar has better stats in the lifetime solo games.

In the lifetime duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate, while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Raistar.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

