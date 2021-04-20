Badge 99's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Badge 99 is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 5.13 million on the streaming platform.

The Indian YouTuber has gained over 450k subscribers and 63 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Badge 99 is also a content creator at ESPORTsXO.

This article looks at Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, income, views, and other details.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 8308 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1454 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.50%. He has 22290 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1989 duo games and has triumphed in 186 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.35%. With 4324 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

Badge 99 has also played 1144 solo matches and has 84 victories, making his win rate 7.34%. He has 2822 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Also read: NayanAsin’s (Assassins ARMY) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Badge 99’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Badge 99 has played 238 squad games and has won on 23 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.66%. He has 775 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked solo and duo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Badge 99 (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Badge 99's estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $16K and $255.2K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings range from $191.4K to $3.1 million.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel and views

Advertisement

The oldest video on Badge 99’s YouTube channel was posted in December 2019. He currently has 281 videos on his channel, with 495 million views combined.

In terms of subscribers, Badge 99’s channel is placed at the 374th position in India. Click here to check out the channel.

Badge 99’s social media handles

Here are the links to Badge 99’s social media accounts:

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs RUOK FF: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?