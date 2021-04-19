NayanAsin’s (Assassins ARMY) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Assassins ARMY is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. It is run by Nayan and Huzzai.

The channel currently has a subscriber count of 2.96 million.

This article takes a look at NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID and stats

NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID is 148880273.

Lifetime stats

NayanAsin’s lifetime stats

NayanAsin has played 11055 squad matches and has won on 3175 occasions, making his win rate 28.72%. He has 31174 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.96.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2094 games and has bagged 608 victories, translating to a win rate of 29.03%. He has 5546 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.73 in this mode.

NayanAsin has also played 766 solo matches and has 109 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 14.22%. He has 1422 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Ranked stats

NayanAsin’s ranked stats

NayanAsin has played 99 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 25 victories, translating to a win rate of 25.25%. He killed 190 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.57 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 6 of the 22 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 27.27%. With 35 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19.

NayanAsin has also played 2 ranked solo games and has a single frag to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Assassins ARMY (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Assassins ARMY’s monthly earnings from YouTube is between $10.1K - $161.8K. Meanwhile, their estimated yearly income is between the range of $121.4K and $1.9 million.

NayanAsin’s YouTube channel

As mentioned above, Assassins ARMY is run by Nayan and Huzzai. The oldest video on their YouTube channel was posted in November 2019. There are currently 358 videos on the channel, with over 275 million views combined.

Assassins ARMY is ranked 820th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Click here to check out the channel.

NayanAsin’s social media handles

To visit NayanAsin’s Instagram account, click here.

