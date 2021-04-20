How to get KO Night Shock outfit and free parachute skin in Free Fire

The Ultimate Fighter event recently began in Free Fire, providing players with an opportunity to get their hands on the KO Night Shock outfit and a parachute skin at no cost.

This article provides a guide on how to obtain the KO Night Shock outfit and a parachute skin for free in Free Fire.

How can players get the KO Night Shock outfit and free parachute skin in Free Fire?

The Ultimate Fighter event in Free Fire began on April 17 and will come to an end on May 2.

Over the course of the event, players are required to complete missions to collect the KO Night Fighter Belt and the KO Night Ultimate Belt.

The two tokens mentioned above can be acquired via match drops:

2x KO Night Fighter Belt – April 17 to May 2 (Max 20 daily)

2x KO Night Ultimate Belt – Only on April 24 (Max 20 daily)

1x KO Night Ultimate Belt – April 25 to May 2 (Max 10 daily)

Upon attaining the tokens, players are required to punch their opponents using different methods. After doing so, the defeated opponent will drop a box consisting of a random reward.

The KO Night Shock is part of the Level 4 Fighter rewards box, which drops after the player overcomes a Level 4 opponent.

Parachute skin

The parachute skin, on the other hand, is available as an Ultimate Fighter reward for beating seven opponents.

Here are all the Fighter Rewards in the event:

All the Fighter rewards

Lv. 1 Fighter rewards:

Resupply Map

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Summon Airdrop

Leg Pockets

Bonfire

Scan

Lv. 2 Fighter rewards

Resupply Map

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Scan Playcard (3d)

Bonfire Playcard (3d)

50x Gold

100x Gold

Lv. 3 Fighter rewards

Summon Airdrop Playcard (3d)

Bounty Token Play Card (3d)

Resupply Map Playcard (3d)

Scan Playcard (3d)

Bonfire Playcard (3d)

50x Gold

100x Gold

Lv. 4 Fighter rewards

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

K.O. Night - Shock Bundle

Gold Royale Voucher

Bounty Token Play Card (3d)

Resupply Map Playcard (3d)

K.O. Night - Shock (Top) (3d)

K.O. Night - Shock (Bottom) (3d)

K.O. Night - Shock (Shoes) (3d)

K.O. Night - Shock (Head) (3d)

K.O. Night - Shock (Face) (3d)

