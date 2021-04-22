Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Heroshima YT: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is arguably the biggest Free Fire content creator from India. He currently has 23.2 million subscribers on YouTube, with 1.1 million of them coming in the last 30 days. The YouTuber also garnered 282 million views in the same period.

Heroshima YT, on the other hand, is a popular Free Fire YouTuber who plays in the Middle East region. He has 3.5 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the stats of Total Gaming and Heroshima YT in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11271 squad matches and has secured 2720 victories, making his win rate 24.13%. He has 42102 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1676 games and has won on 310 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6522 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 534 squad games and has won 94 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.60%. He has 2172 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has 3 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 37.5%. He has 48 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID is 236408006.

Lifetime stats

Heroshima YT’s lifetime stats

Heroshima YT has played 7242 squad games and has secured 1734 victories, maintaining a win rate of 23.94%. He has 20444 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.71.

The YouTuber has won 1036 of the 5399 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 19.18%. With 16526 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.79 in this mode.

Heroshima YT has also played 1879 games and has triumphed in 219 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.65%. He has 5828 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Heroshima YT’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Heroshima YT has played 250 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 25 of them, making his win rate 10.00%. He has 663 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.95 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 164 ranked duo matches and has 19 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 11.58%. He racked up 518 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.57 in this mode.

Heroshima YT has played 71 ranked solo games and has 2 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 2.81%. He has 242 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has better stats than Heroshima YT in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, Heroshima YT has the edge in the lifetime solo games.

When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while Heroshima YT has a higher win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Heroshima YT in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

