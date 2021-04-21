Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs GW Manish: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is an established Indian Free Fire YouTuber who regularly creates content related to the battle royale game on his channel, Desi Gamers. He is on the way to the 10 million subscriber mark and currently boasts a count of 9.8 million.

GW Manish is an up-and-coming content creator from India. He has over 920k subscribers on his YouTube channel. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Skylord’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8222 squad matches and has stood victorious in 2250 of them, converting to a win ratio of 27.36%. He has collected 21444 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The internet star has played 4355 duo games in the duo mode and has 749 first-place finishes for a win percentage of 17.19%. He has eliminated 11498 foes, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 3395 solo games and has 280 first-place finishes, making his win rate 8.24%. With a K/D ratio of 2.48, he has 7714 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amit has appeared in 302 squad games in the current ranked season and has 66 victories, at a win percentage of 21.85%. He has accumulated 893 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.78.

The streamer has played 170 duo matches and has 16 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 9.41%. In the process, he has 518 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.36.

Advertisement

Desi Gamers has played 70 solo games and has 12 victories, leading to a win ratio of 17.14%. He has notched 288 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.97.

Also read: How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators like Bilash Gaming

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 663844446.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

GW Manish has competed in 4146 squad matches and has come out on top on 549 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.24%. He has notched 8870 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.47.

The steamer has played 3901 duo games and has bettered his foes in 363, maintaining a win ratio of 9.30%. With 8355 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Advertisement

The content creator has 1339 solo matches to his name and has 61 wins, translating to a win rate of 4.55%. He has garnered 2117 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has participated in 129 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 18 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 13.95%. In these matches, he has 392 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.53.

The YouTuber has played 57 duo matches and has a win tally of 10, retaining a win percentage of 17.54%. He has racked up 181 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.85.

The internet star has played two solo games as well.

Advertisement

Also read: How to get KO Night Shock outfit and free parachute skin in Free Fire

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Amitbhai is ahead on both the fronts — K/D ratio and win rate — in all three modes — solo, duo, and squad.

In the current ranked season, GW Manish has played only a few solo matches. Therefore, their stats in the mode cannot be compared. Desi Gamers is relatively better in the squad mode, while Manish has the upper hand in the duo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more