Top 5 ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free after the OB27 update

Diamonds in Free Fire are essential for users to purchase exclusive in-game items like Elite Pass, characters, pets, and more. However, the in-game currency isn’t free, and players have to spend real money to procure them.

Using money to buy such things isn’t always a possible option for many gamers. Hence, they are looking for methods to get diamonds at no cost. However, they must note that obtaining something for free isn’t an easy task and that they would have to work hard and have some patience.

This article lists a few of the best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free after the recent OB27 update.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs GW Manish: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

5 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is arguably the best method that players can use to attain Free Fire diamonds at no cost. The rewards-based program awards users with Google Play Credits for completing short and simple surveys.

Advertisement

Players can later use them to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire. With over 50 million downloads, the app is rated 4.3/5 on the Google Play Store. Users can click here to visit its page.

#2 GPT Applications

Image via Poll Pay

There are numerous GPT (Get-paid-to) applications available in the market that players can utilize, such as Easy Rewards and Poll Pay. In them, users must complete offers, including quizzes and surveys.

Later, they can redeem numerous rewards such as gift cards, PayPal money, and more.

#3 Events

Advertisement

Developers of Free Fire generally run a variety of events on the Booyah! Application, which is Garena’s dedicated app for gaming videos. Diamonds are usually among one of the prizes for a few of the events, and users can therefore take part in them to stand an opportunity to procure them.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, no such event is running on Booyah!

Also read: How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators like Bilash Gaming

#4 Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways on YouTube

Several Instagram pages and YouTubers host giveaways. This is the perfect opportunity for the users, and with good luck, they might get their hands on the in-game currency.

On the other hand, Custom Rooms sometimes have diamonds as their prizes. Henceforth, participating in them is also a viable option.

#5 GPT Websites

Advertisement

(Image via Swagbucks)

GPT Websites are the last method on this list that the players can try out. Their functionality is quite similar compared to the applications with the users requiring to perform surveys and more.

However, the cashout options vary based on the country of the players. A few of the popular GPT websites are Swagbucks and YSense.

Also read: Skylord’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more