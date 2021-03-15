OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

In recent years, the Free Fire player base has increased, which has broadened players' career options in fields like content creation, streaming, and esports. OP Vincenzo is one of the biggest names in the Free Fire community.

The YouTuber regularly posts videos on his channel and is known for his skills. He presently has a subscriber count of over 5.62 million. This article looks at his in-game stats and more.

OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

OP Vincenzo has competed in 20441 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 3465, coming down to a win ratio of 16.95%. He has registered 72904 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.29.

The YouTuber has won 298 of the 1717 games he has played in the duo mode, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.35%. In the process, he has bagged 5024 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The content creator has 1130 solo games to his name and has precisely 100 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 8.84%. With a K/D ratio of 2.74, he has 2818 eliminations.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has featured in 172 squad games and has come out on top on seven occasions, retaining a win percentage of 4.06%. He has notched 488 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.96.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

OP Vincenzo started creating content on YouTube over two years back, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to December 2018. Currently, he has 373 videos and has collected over 368 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

