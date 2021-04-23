SK Sabir Boss vs Mr Ali: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. He has 3.88 million subscribers on YouTube.

Mr Ali, on the other hand, is a well-known Free Fire content creator from Morocco. He has 1.24 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 9222 Booyahs in 28779 squad matches, making his win rate 32.04%. He registered 100749 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.15 in this mode.

The YouTuber has participated in 3052 duo games and has triumphed in 624 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.44%. With 8328 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1637 solo games and has emerged victorious in 144 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.79%. He has 3331 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1185 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 332 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.01%. He has 3661 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.29.

The content creator has also played 46 ranked duo games and has 13 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 28.26%. He secured 154 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.67 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 12 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID and stats

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID is 47218299.

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali’s lifetime stats

Mr Ali has played 15090 squad games and has secured 2371 victories, maintaining a win rate of 15.71%. With a K/D ratio of 3.63, he has 46154 frags in this mode.

The content creator has 246 Booyahs in 1673 duo matches, making his win rate 14.70%. He has 4303 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Mr Ali has also played 3627 solo matches and has triumphed in 376 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.36%. With a K/D ratio of 2.37, he has 7721 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

Mr Ali’s ranked stats

Mr Ali has taken part in 529 ranked squad matches and has emerged victorious in 48 of them, making his win rate 9.07%. He has 1741 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Mr Ali when it comes to win rate and K/D ratio in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Mr Ali has better stats than Mr Ali.

The two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Mr Ali has not played enough matches. However, when it comes to the ranked squad games, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Mr Ali.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

