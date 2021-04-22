Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is a well-known Free Fire content creator from India. He makes videos related to the battle royale title on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers, which has 9.81 million subscribers.

Sahil Rana, otherwise known as AS Gaming, is another popular Free Fire YouTuber from India. He currently has around 10.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8231 squad games and has 2252 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 27.35%. He racked up 21463 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 4357 duo matches and has secured 749 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.19%. With 11505 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has won 280 of the 3395 solo games that he has played, making his win rate 8.24%. He killed 7714 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.48 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 311 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 68 of them, translating to a win rate 21.86%. He has 912 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.75.

The content creator has 16 wins in the 172 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 9.32%. He has 525 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.37.

Amitbhai has also played 70 ranked solo games and has secured 12 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.14%. He has 28 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.97.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming’s lifetime stats

AS Gaming has played 7631 squad matches and has won on 1164 occasions, making his win rate 15.25%. He racked up 19466 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2182 games and has triumphed in 301 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.79%. With a K/D ratio of 3.13, he has 5886 frags in these matches.

AS Gaming has also played 2386 solo games and has secured 303 victories, translating to a win rate of 12.69%. He has 8334 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming’s ranked stats

AS Gaming has played 100 squad games in the current ranked season and has 18 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 18.00%. He has 313 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked solo match and has 3 kills to his name.

AS Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Comparison

AS Gaming has the edge over Amitbhai when it comes to win rate and K/D ratio in the lifetime solo matches. Meanwhile, when it comes to the lifetime duo and squad games, Amitbhai has better stats than AS Gaming.

The two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while AS Gaming has a greater K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

