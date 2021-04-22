RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

RUOK FF is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators in the world.

He hails from Thailand and currently boasts a massive subscriber count of 6.87 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID, earnings, rank, and more.

Also read: How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators like Bilash Gaming

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

RUOK FF’s lifetime stats

RUOK FF has played 6617 squad matches and has triumphed in 2810 of them, translating to a win rate of 42.46%. He racked up 32003 frags at a K/D ratio of around 8.41 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2596 duo games and has won on 1068 occasions, making his win rate 41.14%. He has 12852 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.41.

RUOK FF has played 1658 solo matches and has secured 506 victories, maintaining a win rate of 30.51%. He accumulated 6621 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.75 in this mode.

Also read: Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Ranked stats

Advertisement

RUOK FF’s ranked stats

RUOK FF has played 7 squad games in the current ranked season and has 6 Booyahs, making his win rate 85.71%. With 40 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 40.00.

The content creator has played 1 ranked duo match and has 3 frags to his name.

RUOK FF has also played 10 ranked solo games and has won on 4 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 40.00%. He has 129 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 21.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

RUOK FF's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, RUOK FF's estimated monthly earnings range from $6.9K to $109.8K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $82.3K and $1.3 million.

RUOK FF’s YouTube channel and rank

Advertisement

The first video on RUOK FF’s YouTube channel was uploaded back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 77 videos and has garnered 380 million views combined.

In terms of subscribers, RUOK FF's channel is placed at the 29th position in his country. Click here to check it out.

RUOK FF’s social media handles

Here are the links to RUOK FF’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Heroshima YT: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?