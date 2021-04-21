Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Mohamed Ali, aka Mr Ali, is a renowned Free Fire content creator and esports athlete for MCES AFRICA. He plays in the Middle East region and is recognized for his incredible skills and gameplay.

Mr Ali currently boasts a subscriber count of over 1.24 million on YouTube. He gained 10k of those subscribers in the last 30 days.

This article looks at Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID, earnings, rank, views, and more.

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID and stats

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID is 47218299.

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali’s lifetime stats

Mr Ali has played 15070 squad matches and has secured 2367 victories, making his win rate 15.70%. He has 46101 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.63.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1673 games and has triumphed in 246 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.70%. He racked up 4303 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.02 in this mode.

Mr Ali has also played 3627 solo games and has won on 376 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.36%. With 7721 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.37.

Ranked stats

Mr Ali’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Mr Ali has played 512 squad games and has 45 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 8.78%. He has 1696 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.63 in this mode.

The content creator has also played a single ranked solo match but is yet to secret a win or a kill.

Mr Ali is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Mr Ali (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Mr Ali's estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $104 and $1.7K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $1.2K and $19.9K.

Mr Ali’s YouTube channel

Mr Ali has been creating content on YouTube since March 2019. He currently has 197 videos on his channel, with 90 million views combined.

Mr Ali's YouTube channel is placed 134th in his country when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to check it out.

Mr Ali’s social media handles

To view Mr Ali’s Instagram account, click here.

To view Mr Ali’s Booyah account, click here.

