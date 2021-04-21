Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs JIGS: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator. He has 23.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Total Gaming. The YouTuber also owns the professional Free Fire team, Total Gaming Esports.

JIGS is another well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is the leader of the BOSS clan, which has popular content creators like SK Sabir Boss as its members. He has 801k subscribers on his YouTube channel, JIGS OFFICIAL.

This article compares the stats of Ajjubhai and JIGS in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11261 squad matches and has triumphed in 2720 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.15%. He has 42066 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 1675 games and has secured 310 victories, making his win rate 18.50%. He has 6517 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has won 79 of the 907 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 522 squad games and has 94 Booyahs, making his win rate 18.00%. With a K/D ratio of 4.99, he has 2136 frags in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

JIGS’ Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS’ lifetime stats

JIGS has played 12038 squad matches and has secured 4501 victories, maintaining a win rate of 37.38%. He has 36923 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

The YouTuber has also played 180 duo games and has won on 38 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.11%. With 447 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.15 in this mode.

JIGS has played 84 solo matches and has 9 Booyahs, making his win rate 10.71%. He has 106 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

JIGS’ ranked stats

JIGS has played 353 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 84 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.79%. He has 892 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.32 in this mode.

JIGS is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, JIGS has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as JIGS is yet to take part in a match. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while JIGS has a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

