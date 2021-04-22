3 best Free Fire character combinations without Chrono in OB27 World Series update

Characters are one of the integral parts of Free Fire due to the unique abilities that they possess. In the game, the users can also combine the characters' skills, consisting of one active and three passive abilities.

Players search for the best combinations to have the edge over their foes on the battlefield. Recently, in the OB27 World Series update, the abilities of several characters were balanced. Chrono, i.e., the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo, received significant nerf.

This article lists the three best character combinations without Chrono in Garena Free Fire.

Note: This article is based on the preference of the writer. No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Players can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.

Top 3 Free Fire character combinations without Chrono

#1 Alok + Moco + Luqueta + Dasha

Alok in Free Fire

Alok: Drop the Beat

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Dasha: Partying On

Moco in Free Fire

Alok’s ability, i.e., Drop the Beat, makes him one of the best options in the game. It creates a 5m aura, which replenishes 5 HP for 10 seconds and increases the ally movement speed by 15% at the max level.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Meanwhile, the Hacker’s Eye ability of Moco tags the enemy shot for 5 seconds. Also, the information is shared with the teammates of the users. With every kill, the Hat Trick ability of Luqueta increases the max HP of the players by 18, up to 35 HP.

Dasha in Free Fire

Lastly, Dasha’s ability has several benefits. It reduces the recoil, enabling users to land more shots on their foes. It also reduces the fall damage and the recovery time from falls.

#2 K + Miguel + Rafael + Joseph

K in Free Fire

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Rafael: Dead Silent

Joseph: Nutty Movement

K has one of the unique abilities in the game as it has two different modes, namely, Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, the allies in the 6m radius receive a massive 500% rise in their EP conversion rate. On the other hand, Psychology mode replenishes 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP. The cooldown between mode changes is three seconds.

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel’s ability, Crazy Slayer, coordinates well with that of K as it restores 80 EP with each kill. Players can easily convert it to HP using the Jiu-Jitsu mode.

Rafael in Free Fire

Dead Silent was completely revamped in the latest update and was changed to a passive ability. Now, it will have a silencing effect while the players are using snipers and marksman rifles. The enemies hit and downed will be suffering 45% faster HP loss.

Joseph in Free Fire

Finally, Joseph’s ability increases the movement speed of the players by 20% upon taking damage.

#3 Xayne + Jota + Jai + Shirou

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Jota in Free Fire

Xayne is one of the newest characters added to Garena Free Fire. Her ability is incredible for rush gameplay as the users receive 80 HP temporarily, and there is a 100% increase in the damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The effects last for a duration of 10 seconds, and the ability has a cooldown time of 100 seconds.

Jai in Free Fire

Jota’s Sustained Raids restores 40 HP of players with every kill using a Shotgun or SMG. Meanwhile, Jai’s ability automatically reloads the weapon’s magazine by a specific percentage after the users knock down a foe.

Shirou in Free Fire

Damage Delivered ability tags an enemy within a radius of 80m for six seconds upon being hit by them. The first shot on the marked opponent has a 100% increased armor penetration. However, Shirou’s ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

