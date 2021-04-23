Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Rahul Gamer is a Free Fire content creator from India. He posts interesting videos related to the quick-paced battle royale game on YouTube.

The player currently has 1.25 million subscribers on his channel, 252k of which came in the last 30 days. He has also gained 18 million views on his videos in the same period.

This article takes a look at Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID, income, views, and other details.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire character combinations without Chrono in OB27 World Series update

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 193185339.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Rahul Gamer’s lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer has played 9155 squad matches and has triumphed in 1918 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.95%. He racked up 26824 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.71 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 5026 games and has secured 642 victories, maintaining a win rate of 12.77%. With 13993 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Rahul Gamer has also played 2511 solo matches and has won on 313 occasions, making his win rate 12.46%. He registered 6963 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17 in this mode.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Rahul Gamer’s ranked stats

Rahul Gamer has played 208 squad games in the current ranked season and has 32 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 15.38%. He has 903 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.13.

The content creator has also played 234 ranked duo matches and has 33 wins to his name, making his win rate 14.10%. He has 1029 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.12 in this mode.

Rahul Gamer has played 139 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 30 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.58%. With a K/D ratio of 5.39, he has 588 kills in these matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Rahul Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Rahul Gamer's estimated earnings range from $4.7K to $75.3K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are between $56.4K and $903.1K.

Rahul Gamer’s YouTube channel and views

Advertisement

The first video on Rahul Gamer's YouTube channel was uploaded in June 2019. He currently has 312 videos on the channel, with over 83.17 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit Rahul Gamer’s channel.

Rahul Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Rahul Gamer’s social media handles:

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

Rahul Gamer also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?