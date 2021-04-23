Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Total Gaming, also known as Ajjubhai, is an Indian gaming content creator who primarily creates videos related to Free Fire. He has 23.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with over 3.45 billion combined views on his videos.

Pirotes Gaming, on the other hand, is a budding Free Fire content creator. He creates fun and engaging videos related to the battle royale game on his YouTube channel, which has 363k subscribers.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11283 squad matches and has 2724 victories, making his win rate 24.14%. He has 42144 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1676 duo games and has secured 310 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. With 6522 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo matches and has won on 79 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 546 squad games and has 98 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 17.94%. He accumulated 2214 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The content creator has 3 wins in the 8 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60.

Ajjubhai has also played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 744036475.

Lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming’s lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming has played 11628 squad matches and has won on 2909 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 25.01%. He has 36217 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.15.

The content creator has won 152 of the 1382 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 10.99%. With a K/D ratio of 2.11, he has 2595 frags in this mode.

Pirotes Gaming has also played 592 solo matches and has triumphed in 69 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.65%. He has 1453 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Pirotes Gaming has played 137 squad games and has emerged victorious in 24 of them, making his win rate 17.51%. He has 296 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.62 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 37 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure victory. He has 62 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.68.

Pirotes Gaming has 1 win in the 15 ranked solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 6.66%. He has 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.50 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, Pirotes Gaming has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo games, Ajjubhai has the edge over Pirotes Gaming in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

When it comes to the lifetime solo matches, both players have the same K/D ratio, while Pirotes Gaming has a higher win rate.

The two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Pirotes Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

