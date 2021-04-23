Dyland Pros' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

Dyland Maximus Zidane, popularly known by his YouTube channel - Dyland Pros, is arguably among some of the most successful Free Fire content creators worldwide.

He boasts 14+ million subscribers that rank him in the 15th position in Indonesia. The player has garnered 200k subscribers and 27 million views in the last 30 days itself.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, income, and numerous other details.

Dyland Pros’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Dyland Pros has taken part in 851 squad games to date and has triumphed in 293 of them, equating to a win percentage of 34.43%. With a K/D ratio of 3.80, he has accumulated 2121 kills.

The content creator has 105 duo appearances and has won 26 games, leading to a win percentage of 24.76%. He notched 318 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.03.

He has featured in 583 solo games and remained unbeaten in 59 of those, translating to a win rate of 10.12%. He has bagged 1567 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Dyland Pros has contested in three squad games and has clinched a single one of them, which comes down to a win rate of 33.33%. He has four kills with a K/D ratio of 4.

He has played one duo match and has amassed four kills.

Dyland Pros has eight solo appearances in solo matches but is yet to score a win. He has 22 kills to his name, holding a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His income

As claimed by Social Blade, Dyland Pros' monthly YouTube income is estimated to be around $6.8K - $109.2K. Besides this, his yearly earnings are approximately around $81.9K - $1.3M.

YouTube channel

Dyland Pros began content creation on YouTube in 2015 and played numerous titles back then and later switched to the Garena Free Fire. Since then, he has uploaded more than 1300 videos on the channel and accumulated a massive subscriber count of 14 million. He has also accumulated over 1.09 billion views in total.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

