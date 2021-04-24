Raistar's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Raistar is a prominent Free Fire content creator from India.

He frequently posts gameplay videos related to the battle royale title on his YouTube channel called Rai Star.

This article takes a look at Raistar’s Free Fire ID, stats, subscriber count, income and numerous other details.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15822 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2672 of them, making his win rate 16.88%. He eliminated 52264 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.97 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 4477 duo games and has secured 705 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 15.74%. With 14353 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Raistar has played 3522 solo matches and has triumphed in 401 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.38%. He has 10734 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has 12 Booyahs in the 283 ranked squad matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 4.24%. He has 640 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The content creator has also played 2 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He racked up 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 7 in this mode.

Raistar has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win. He has 2 kills in these matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Raistar's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Raistar's monthly YouTube income is around $2.8K - $44K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are estimated to be in the range of $33K - $528.1K.

Raistar’s YouTube channel

Raistar began his journey as a YouTuber back in 2019. He currently has 4.17 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with over 84 million views in total. He has garnered 440k subscribers and 11 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Players can click here to visit Raistar’s channel.

Raistar’s social media handles

To visit Raistar’s Instagram profile, click here.

