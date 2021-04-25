SK Sabir Boss vs Nobru in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

SK Sabir Boss and Nobru are two of the biggest names in the Free Fire community. They are admired by the players for their outstanding skills and gameplay videos that they upload on their YouTube channels.

Currently, SK Sabir Boss boasts an enormous subscriber count of around 3.89 million. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Esports athlete has over 12.2 million subscribers. This article looks at their headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and other stats in Free Fire.

Also read: DDG Gamers' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 28815 squad games and has 9229 victories, equating to a win percentage of 32.02%. He has killed 100856 enemies and has 15927 headshots with a K/D ratio of 5.15 and a headshot percentage of 15.79%.

Advertisement

He has played 3052 duo matches in the duo mode and has 624 wins, leading to a win rate of 20.44%. In the process, he has 8328 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.43 and has 1389 headshots at a rate of 16.68%.

SK Sabir Boss has won 144 of the 1639 solo games, having a win ratio of 8.78%. He has cumulated 3332 frags, out of which there are 852 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 2.23 and 25.57%, respectively.

Also read: How to use latest Free Fire redeem codes on the official redemption site: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 1221 squad matches and has come out on top on 339 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 27.76%. With a K/D ratio of 4.27 and a headshot rate of 22.93%, he has 3768 kills and 864 headshots.

Apart from this, he has played 46 duo matches and has 13 victories, converting to a win ratio of 28.26%. He has notched 154 kills and has 42 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.67 and a headshot percentage of 27.27%.

SK Sabir Boss has played two solo games and has cumulated 12 kills. Among them, there are three headshots with a rate of 25.00%.

Also read: Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Nobru has participated in 10503 squad games and has a win tally of 2227, retaining a win percentage of 21.20%. He has notched 26072 kills and has 7595 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.15 and a headshot rate of 29.13%.

Apart from this, Nobru has played 2552 duo matches and has 385 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 15.08%. With 8122 frags and 2787 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.75 and a headshot percentage of 34.31%.

The streamer has 4721 solo games to his name and has 710 victories, managing a win ratio of 15.03%. He has bagged 18915 kills with 8638 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 4.72 and a headshot rate of 45.67%.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire character combinations for rank push as of April 2021

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Nobru has played 259 squad games and has 32 wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 12.35%. He has registered 987 kills and has 430 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.35 and a headshot rate of 43.57%.

Meanwhile, he has won three of the 39 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 7.69%. In these games, he has collected 151 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.19 and has 52 headshots for a rate of 34.44%.

Lastly, Nobru has played 52 solo games and has four victories, approximating a win ratio of 7.69%. He has 183 kills and 89 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.81 and has a headshot rate of 48.63%.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gyan Sujan: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. However, as they play in different regions, comparing them is pretty tricky. If they leave the facts beside them and look at the numbers, then Nobru has the upper hand in the solo mode. SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in squad mode, while Nobru has a finer headshot percentage.

Advertisement

Lastly, in duo mode, Nobru has a better K/D ratio and headshot percentage. On the other hand, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in terms of win rate.

SK Sabir Boss has played only a few solo games in the current ranked season. Hence, their stats cannot be compared. Nobru has a better K/D ratio and headshot rate in the squad mode, whereas SK Sabir Boss has a superior win rate.

In duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a finer K/D ratio and win rate, while Nobru has the lead in headshot percentage.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared