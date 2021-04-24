Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gyan Sujan: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Ajjubhai and Gyan Sujan are two of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. The content creators are immensely popular amongst players for the fun and engaging videos they create on their YouTube channels.

Presently, Ajjubhai has over 23.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel - ‘Total Gaming.’ On the other hand, Gyan Sujan boasts a massive subscriber count of around 9.25 million.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats for Ajjubhai

Ajjubhai has featured in 11294 squad games and has 2727 victories, leading to a win percentage of 24.14%. He has killed 42173 enemies and has 14779 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.92 and a headshot rate of 35.04%.

Advertisement

The internet star has won 310 of the 1676 duo matches he has played, converting to a win rate of 18.49%. In the process, he has 6522 frags and 2213 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 4.77 and 33.93%, respectively.

The YouTuber has played 907 solo matches and has 79 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.71%. He has accumulated 2300 eliminations with 734 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot rate of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for Ajjubhai

Advertisement

Total Gaming has played 557 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 101 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 18.13%. He has registered 2243 kills, out of which 931 are headshots, at a K/D ratio of 4.92 and headshot percentage of 41.51%.

The streamer has three wins in eight duo games, sustaining a win percentage of 37.50%. With 48 frags and 11 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 9.6 and a headshot rate of 22.92%.

The content creator has also played two solo matches.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire character combinations without Chrono in OB27 World Series update

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats for Gyan Gaming

Advertisement

Gyan Sujan has competed in 17794 squad games and has a win tally of 6418, retaining a win percentage of 36.06%. He has notched 61624 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.42 and has 17525 headshots at a rate of 28.44%.

In duo games, the streamer has 2129 matches to his name and has triumphed in 494, equating to a win ratio of 23.20%. He has 5793 frags in these matches and has 1502 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.54 and a headshot percentage of 25.93%.

The content creator has participated in 1378 solo games and has bettered his foes in 159, making his win rate 11.53%. With a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 1.90 and 30.10%, he has 2319 eliminations and 698 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for Gyan Gaming

Advertisement

The broadcaster has appeared in 391 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 119, approximating a win ratio of 30.43%. He has racked up 1908 kills and has 618 headshots for a K/D ratio of 7.01 and headshot percentage of 32.39%.

The YouTuber has played 76 duo games and has 30 wins, resulting in a win percentage of 39.47%. He has accumulated 392 frags with a K/D ratio of 8.52 and has over 103 headshots at a rate of 26.28%.

Finally, Gyan Gaming has played 91 solo matches and has a single kill.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Comparison

Both YouTubers have managed to maintain tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has a superior win rate in the solo and duo modes. Contrarily, Ajjubhai has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio and headshot percentage.

Ajjubhai has a superior headshot percentage in the squad mode, while Gyan Sujan has a higher K/D ratio and win rate.

As Ajjubhai has played only a few ranked solo and duo games, their stats in these modes cannot be compared. Gyan Gaming has a superior win rate and K/D ratio in the squad mode, whereas Total Gaming has a better headshot rate.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?