DDG Gamers' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

DDG Gamers is a budding Indian Free Fire content creator. He regularly creates various videos related to Battle Royale titles, including tips, tricks, guides, and more. In the last 30 days, he has gained over 270 thousand subscribers and 38.27 million views.

At the moment, he boasts an enormous subscriber count of 1.48 million. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Also read: Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 438298012.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

DDG Gamers has featured in 6215 squad matches and has 1329 victories, leading to a win rate of 21.38%. He killed a total of 15902 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

In the duo mode, he has 2086 games to his name and has 349 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.73%. With a K/D ratio of 2.44, he has 4233 frags.

The content creator has participated in 1549 solo matches and has come out on top on 2306 occasions, approximating a win ratio of 8.00%. In the process, he has 2306 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.62.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gyan Sujan: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

DDG Gamers has competed in 84 squad games and has a win tally of 15, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.85%. He has accumulated 248 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Advertisement

Apart from this, he has played 51 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 13 of them, making his win rate 25.49%. He has 117 frags in these matches at a K/D ratio of 3.08.

DDG Gamers has appeared in 10 solo games and has a single victory, converting to a win ratio of 10.00%. With 7 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 0.78.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of DDG Gamers (Image via Social Blade)

As per social blade, his estimated monthly earnings range from $9.6K - $153.1K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $114.8K - $1.8 million.

His YouTube channel

Advertisement

DDG Gamers started his journey in content creation over a year ago as the oldest video on his channel was uploaded in March 2020. He currently has 307 videos and 159 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel

His social media handles

The links to his social media handles are provided below:

Instagram: Click here

Booyah!: Click here

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared