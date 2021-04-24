Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Content creation and streaming centered around Garena Free Fire have witnessed rampant growth in recent years. They have emerged as viable career options for many gamers across the globe. Mohamed Ali, aka Mr Ali, is a professional esports athlete for MCES AFRICA.

He also creates content related to the battle royale title on his YouTube channel. The player has accumulated a considerable fan base and currently boasts a subscriber count of around 1.24 million. Out of this number, he has gained 10k subscribers in the previous 30 days.

This article looks at his in-game stats and more.

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 47218299.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Mr Ali has competed in 15099 squad matches and has 2372 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 15.70%. He has accumulated 46177 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.63.

In the duo mode, the internet star has appeared in 1673 games and has come out on top on 246 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 14.70%. In the process, he has bagged 4303 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.02.

The YouTuber has 3629 solo matches to his name and has 376 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.36%. With a K/D ratio of 2.38, he has 7734 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 534 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 48, retaining a win percentage of 8.98%. He has killed 1759 enemies, having a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The content creator has played one solo match as well.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Mr Ali's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Mr Ali's estimated monthly earnings are between $91 to $1.5k. His estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $1.1k to $17.5k.

His YouTube channel

Mr Ali has been making videos on his YouTube channel for quite a while, with the oldest video dating back to March 2019. Currently, he has 197 videos and has over 90.5 million views. Readers can click here to visit the channel.

His social media handles

Links to his social media profiles are below:

Instagram: Click here

Booyah: Click here

