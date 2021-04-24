3 best Free Fire character combinations for rank push as of April 2021

Free Fire is quite competitive due to its ranked-based reward system. Players are divided into numerous tiers that distinguish them based on their skill caps. Multiple factors affect their rank push, and the choice of characters is one of the crucial aspects that come into play.

Users can combine the skills of multiple characters to create valuable combinations (three passive and one active). This article lists out the three best Free Fire character combinations for rank push as of April 2021.

Best Free Fire character combinations for rank push

#1 - Alok + Moco + Rafael + Laura

Alok in Free Fire

Alok: Drop the Beat

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Rafael: Dead Silent

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Moco in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s Drop the Beat ability creates an aura of 5m which restores 5 HP for 10 seconds and increases the ally movement speed by 15%. This provides users with a source for replenishing their health if they don’t have medkits.

Rafael in Free Fire

Moco’s ability tags the opponent for a specific duration upon hitting them. Their location is also shared with teammates. Rafael’s Dead Silent was changed to a passive ability and has been completely revamped.

Laura in Free Fire

It has a silencing effect when users utilize snipers and marksman rifles. Moreover, enemies who are hit and downed will suffer 45% faster HP loss.

#2 - K + Miguel + Luqueta + Joseph

K in Free Fire

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Luqueta: Hat trick

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Miguel in Free Fire

This combination is quite beneficial for users who have an aggressive playing style. K’s unique active ability has two modes.

The Jiu-jitsu mode increases the EP conversion rate by 500%, while the Psychology mode recovers 2 EP every 2 seconds.

Luqueta in Free Fire

At the same time, Miguel’s Crazy Slayer will recover 80 EP on every kill. Players can activate the Jiu-jitsu mode and use it to convert the gained EP at a faster rate.

Hat Trick will further increase the maximum HP by 35, giving an edge to users during duels.

Joseph in Free Fire

Joseph’s Nutty movement will buff movement speed by 20% upon taking damage, which can quickly help avoid the foes or outflank them.

#3 - Xayne + Jota + Jai + Dasha

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Dasha: Partying On

Jota in Free Fire

Xayne’s ability is perfect for rush gameplay as it provides users with 80 extra HP temporarily, and the damage to gloo walls and shields is increased by 100%.

These effects last for 10 seconds, and there is a cooldown of 100 seconds.

Jai in Free Fire

Sustained Raids replenishes 40 HP with each kill for users using a weapon from the Shotgun or SMG class. Jai’s ability reloads the weapon’s magazine automatically by a given percentage upon knocking down foes.

Dasha in Free Fire

Finally, Partying On has several benefits. It reduces the recoil of the gun, helping players immensely. The damage taken from falls and its recovery time is also reduced.

Note: This article is based on the preference of the writer. No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Players can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.