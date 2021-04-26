GW Karan’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

GW Karan is a Free Fire content creator who regularly makes videos related to the battle royale game. He currently has 2.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at the Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and more of GW Karan.

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID is 328212848.

Lifetime stats

GW Karan’s lifetime stats

GW Karan has played 9150 squad matches and has won on 2131 occasions, making his win rate 23.28%. He has 24524 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1833 games and has triumphed in 341 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.60%. He has 4850 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.25 in this mode.

GW Karan has also played 2580 solo matches and has 269 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 10.42%. With a K/D ratio of 2.87, he has 6622 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

GW Karan’s ranked stats

GW Karan has played 107 squad games in the current ranked season and has 38 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 35.51%. He has killed 282 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.09 in this mode.

The content creator has won 26 of the 79 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 32.91%. With 220 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.15.

GW Karan has also played 64 ranked solo games and has won on a single occasion, making his win rate 1.56%. He has 35 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.56 in this mode.

Earnings

GW Karan's earnings (Image via Socialblade)

According to Social Blade, GW Karan's estimated monthly earnings range from $4.8K to $77.5K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $58.1K and $930.2K.

GW Karan’s YouTube channel

GW Karan has been creating content on YouTube for over 2 years, with the first video on his channel posted in April 2019. He currently has 471 videos and 173 million combined views.

GW Karan's channel is ranked 1149th in India in terms of subscribers. Readers can click here to check it out.

GW Karan's social media handles

To visit GW Karan's Instagram account, click here.

