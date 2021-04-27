SK Sabir Boss vs UnGraduate Gamer: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Sheikh Sabir, aka SK Sabir Boss, is a prominent Free Fire content creator from India. He has a massive fan base and boasts a subscriber count of over 3.9 million on YouTube.

Ayush Dubey, popularly known as UnGraduate Gamer, is another Indian YouTuber who creates videos related to Free Fire. He has over 6.1 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28911 squad matches and has won on 9248 occasions, making his win rate 31.98%. He has 101035 kills and 15966 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.14 and a headshot rate of 15.80%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3052 games and has won 624 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.44%. With a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot percentage of 16.68%, he has 8328 frags and 1389 headshots in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1641 solo matches and has 144 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.77%. He has 3335 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23. He also has 853 headshots at a rate of 25.58%.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1314 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 357 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.16%. He has 3927 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.10 in this mode. The player also has 899 headshots at a rate of 22.89%.

The YouTuber has 13 wins in the 46 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 28.26%. He has 154 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.67. He also has 42 headshots at a rate of 27.27%.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win. He has 12 kills to his name. He also has 3 headshots at a rate of 25.00%.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has played 25926 squad matches and has 6511 victories, maintaining a win rate of 25.11%. He has 89714 kills and 26502 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.62 and a headshot rate of 29.54%.

The YouTuber has also played 618 duo games and has 106 Booyahs, making his win rate 17.15%. With 1513 frags and 433 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.96 and a headshot rate of 28.62%.

UnGraduate Gamer has played 662 solo matches and has triumphed in 148 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.35%. He has 2364 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.60. He also has 1037 headshots at a rate of 43.87%.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, UnGraduate Gamer has played 269 squad games and has 127 Booyahs, making his win rate 47.21%. He bagged 1327 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.35 in this mode. He also has 561 headshots at a rate of 42.28%.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked duo match and has a single victory to his name. He has 8 frags and 3 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 8 and a headshot rate of 37.50%.

UnGraduate Gamer has played 51 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious in 14 of them, maintaining a win rate of 27.45%. He has 155 kills and has 59 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.19 and a headshot percentage of 38.06%.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and win rate, while UnGraduate Gamer has an edge in terms of headshot percentage. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, UnGraduate Gamer has better overall stats than SK Sabir Boss.

The two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, UnGraduate Gamer has the edge over SK Sabir Boss in terms of K/D ratio, win rate and headshot percentage.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

