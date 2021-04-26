Three best top-up websites to purchase Free Fire diamonds after OB27 update

Diamonds are pretty influential in Free Fire as they are required for attaining most of the in-game items. Top-up websites are among the methods that players can use to purchase this in-game currency.

There are loads of websites available for the same purpose on the internet, with Codashop, Games Kharido, and SEAGM establishing themselves as the best options. However, many users do not know how to utilize top-up websites to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how they can do so.

Top 3 top-up websites to purchase Free Fire diamonds

#1 - Codashop

Image via Codashop

Codashop is one of the best websites that can be used for purchasing diamonds. Players do not need to log in/create an account and directly top up using their Player ID.

They can do so by following these steps:

Step 1: First, players must visit the official website of Codashop here.

Step 2: Users have to press the Free Fire option and enter their Player ID.

Step 3: Lastly, they can choose the desired number of diamonds to be purchased and the payment method. Once the payment processes, the currency will get credited to their accounts.

#2 - SEAGM

Image via SEAGM

SEAGM or Sea Gamer Mall is the next website on this list. It provides users with several digital goods. Players can follow these steps to top up Free Fire diamonds via SEAGM:

Step 1: Users must visit the official website of SEAGM and select the Free Fire option for their region/country.

Step 2: Next, they have to choose the top-up and type all the required details such as the nickname and Free Fire ID into the respective text fields.

Step 3: Players can click on the “Buy Now” button and login or create an account on SEAGM to complete the purchase.

#3 - Games Kharido

Image via Games Kharido

Games Kharido is another prominent website used by thousands of Free Fire players. It offers a significant 100% bonus on first purchases.

Here are the steps to top up diamonds using Games Kharido:

Step 1: Users can visit the Games Kharido website here.

Step 2: They have to tap on the “Free Fire” option and log in via any of the two methods: Player ID/Facebook.

Step 3: Players must select the payment method and required top-up. Diamonds will be added to their Free Fire accounts upon successful purchase.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order but a generalized list of the best top up websites that can be used.

