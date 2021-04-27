SWAM's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Joy Sahu, otherwise known by the name of his YouTube channel SWAM, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He recently crossed the 1-million subscriber mark on YouTube.

SWAM has gained 148k subscribers and 18.42 million views in the last 30 days alone.

This article looks at SWAM's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and other details.

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918.

Lifetime stats

SWAM’s lifetime stats

SWAM has played 11252 squad games and has triumphed in 1947 of them, making his win rate 17.30%. He killed 26080 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.80 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3493 matches and has won on 408 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.68%. He has 7004 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.27.

SWAM has also played 2482 solo games and has 275 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.07%. With a K/D ratio of 2.60, he has 5749 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

SWAM’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SWAM has played 448 squad matches and has secured 99 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 22.09%. He has 728 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.09.

The content creator has 3 wins in the 15 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 20.00%. He has 39 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25 in this mode.

SWAM has also played 22 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win. He has 52 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of SWAM (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, SWAM's estimated monthly earnings are between $4.6K and $73.8K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $55.3K - $885.2K.

SWAM’s YouTube channel

The first video on SWAM’s YouTube channel was posted in August 2020. At the time of writing, he has over 159 videos and 70 million combined views on the channel.

As mentioned above, SWAM has a YouTube subscriber count of 1 million. Readers can click here to visit SWAM's channel.

SWAM’s social media handles

Here are the links to SWAM’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

