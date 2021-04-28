Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and other stats compared

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He has 9.86 million subscribers and 1.23 billion combined views on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers.

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known as Sooneeta, is a Nepalese Free Fire content creator with 3.94 million subscribers on YouTube. She is also a professional esports athlete for Team Lava.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8268 squad games and has secured 2257 victories, maintaining a win rate of 27.29%. He has 21527 kills and 3959 headshots, with a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 3.58 and 18.39%, respectively.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4367 matches and has 749 Booyahs, making his win rate 17.15%. With 11530 kills and 2177 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot rate of 18.88% in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3404 solo matches and has won on 7742 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.25%. He has 7742 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.48 in this mode. He also has 1831 headshots at a rate of 23.65%.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 335 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 72 of them, making his win rate 21.49%. He has 957 kills and 188 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 3.64 and a headshot rate of 19.64%.

The content creator has won 16 of the 181 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.83%. He has 548 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.32. He also has 121 headshots at a rate of 22.08%.

Amitbhai has also played 76 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious in 13 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.10%. He has 307 frags and 96 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 4.87 and a headshot percentage of 31.27%.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 19998 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 4583 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.91%. She racked up 47142 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.06 in this mode. She also registered 10877 headshots at a rate of 23.07%.

The content creator has also played 1891 duo games and has triumphed in 290 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.33%. She has 3405 kills and 664 headshots in these matches, with a headshot rate of 19.50% and a K/D ratio of 2.13.

Sooneeta has played 885 solo matches and has 63 wins to her name, making her win rate 7.11%. She has 1375 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.67. She also has 330 headshots at a rate of 24.00%.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 635 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 127 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.00%. With a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 4.09 and 33.19%, she has 2076 kills and 689 headshots in this mode.

The esports athlete has also played 17 ranked duo matches and has a single Booyah to her name, making her win rate 5.88%. She has 33 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.06 in this mode. She also has 10 headshots at a rate of 30.30%.

Sooneeta is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate, while Sooneeta has a higher headshot percentage.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as Sooneeta is yet to play a game.

However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a superior K/D win rate, while Sooneeta has a higher win rate and headshot percentage.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the ranked duo games, Sooneeta has a better headshot percentage, Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

