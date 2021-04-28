Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PK Karan (PK Gamers): Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio and more Free Fire stats compared

Ajay, also known as Ajjubhai, is a prominent Free Fire content creator. He regularly posts videos on his YouTube channel Total Gaming, which has 23.4 million subscribers.

PK Gamers is a popular Free Fire YouTube channel. It is run by Karan Kumar Oraon and Parwez Ahmed, who are known by their in-game aliases PK Karan and PK Parwez, respectively. At the moment, the channel has 3.1 million subscribers.

This article compares the Free Fire stats of Ajjubhai and PK Karan.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11323 squad games and has triumphed in 2738 games, making his win rate 24.18%. He has 42278 kills and 14828 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92 and a headshot rate of 35.07%.

The YouTuber has also played 1676 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 310 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. With 6522 kills and 2213 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 and a headshot rate of 33.93%.

Ajjubhai has 79 Booyahs in 907 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78. He has also registered 734 headshots at a rate of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 587 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 112 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.08%. He has 2349 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.95 in this mode. He has also registered 980 headshots at a rate of 41.72%

The content creator has also played 8 ranked duo games and has 3 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 37.5%. He has 48 kills and 11 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60 and a headshot rate of 22.92%.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan’s lifetime stats

PK Karan has played 7977 squad matches and has won on 1312 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.44%. He has 17899 kills and 3986 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.69 and a headshot rate of 22.27%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has won 314 of the 3110 games that he has played, making his win rate 10.09%. With 6384 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.28 in this mode. He also has 1413 headshots at a rate of 22.13%.

PK Karan has also played 3790 solo matches and has 209 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 5.51%. He has 7715 kills and 2447 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot rate of 31.72%.

Ranked stats

PK Karan’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, PK Karan has played 374 squad games and has 75 wins, making his win rate 20.05%. He racked up 867 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.90 in this mode. He also has 206 headshots at a rate of 23.76%.

The YouTuber has also played 71 ranked duo matches and has 11 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 15.49%. He has 208 frags and 46 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.47 and a headshot rate of 22.12%.

PK Karan is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over PK Karan in terms of K/D ratio, win rate and headshot percentage.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, PK Karan has a better win rate, while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio and headshot rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

