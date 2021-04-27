Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sooneeta: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio and more Free Fire stats compared

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators in India. He currently has 23.4 million subscribers and 3.49 billion combined views on his YouTube channel.

Sunita Thapa Magar, aka Sooneeta, is a professional esports player for Team Lava. She also makes videos related to Free Fire and presently has 3.94 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Also read: Top 3 Free Fire character combinations for Skyler after OB27 update

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 11307 squad games and has secured 2729 victories, making his win rate 24.13%. He killed 42225 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.92 in this mode. He also has 14797 headshots at a rate of 35.04%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 310 of the 1676 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77 and headshot percentage of 33.93%, he has 6522 frags and 2213 headshots in these matches.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo matches and has 79 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode. He also has 734 headshots at a rate of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 570 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 103 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.07%. He racked up 2295 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.91 in this mode. He also has 949 headshots at a rate of 41.35%.

The content creator has also played 8 ranked duo games and has 3 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60. He also has 11 headshots at a rate of 22.92%.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Also read: M8N’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 19977 squad games and has 4579 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 22.92%. With 47090 kills and 10864 headshots, she has a K/D ratio of 3.06 and a headshot percentage of 23.07%.

The Free Fire pro has also played 1891 duo matches and has triumphed in 290 of them, making her win rate 15.33%. She has 3405 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.13 in this mode. She also has 664 headshots at a rate of 19.50%.

Sooneeta has played 885 solo games and has emerged victorious in 63 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.11%. She racked up 1375 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.67 in this mode. She also has 330 headshots at a rate of 24.00%.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 617 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 123 of them, making her win rate 19.93%. She has 2025 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.10. The esports athlete also has 676 headshots at a rate of 33.38%.

The content creator has a single victory in the 17 ranked duo games that she has played, translating to a win rate of 5.88%. She has 33 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.06. She also secured 10 headshots at a rate of 30.30%.

Sooneeta is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Also read: How to get Free Fire diamonds without top up after OB27 update

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Sooneeta in terms of K/D ratio, win rate, and headshot percentage.

Advertisement

The two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo mode cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Sooneeta has a better win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and headshot percentage.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs FF Antaryami in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared