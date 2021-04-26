M8N's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

M8N is a popular Free Fire content creator. He plays in the Middle East region and currently has a massive subscriber count of 6.12 million on YouTube. The streamer garnered 150k subscribers and 10 million views in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at M8N’s Free ID, earnings, and more.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs FF Antaryami in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

M8N has played 15910 squad matches and has triumphed in 1652 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.38%. He killed 45467 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3151 games and has emerged victorious in 808 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.64%. With a K/D ratio of 5.26, he has 12317 frags in these matches.

M8N has also played 1328 solo matches and has won on 228 occasions, making his win rate 17.16%. He racked up 4406 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.01 in this mode.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Nobru in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, M8N has played 1478 squad games and has triumphed in 42 of them, translating to a win rate of 2.84%. He has 2904 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.02.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 46 ranked duo matches and has secured 4 victories, making his win rate 8.69%. He bagged 138 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.29 in this mode.

M8N has won 2 of the 14 ranked solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 14.28%. With 51 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

M8N's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, M8N's estimated monthly earnings are in the range of $2.5K - $40.2K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $30.1K and $482.3K.

M8N’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

M8N has been creating content on his YouTube channel for quite a while, with his first video posted in April 2018. His channel currently has 191 videos and 360 million views combined.

As stated previously, M8N has over 6.12 million subscribers on YouTube.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

M8N’s social media handles

To visit M8N's Instagram profile, click here.

Also read: Three best top-up websites to purchase Free Fire diamonds after OB27 update