PK Parwez’s (PK Gamers) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

PK Gamers is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels.

The channel is run by Karan Kumar Oraon and Parwez Ahmed. It currently has 3.1 million subscribers, with 100k of them coming in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at PK Parwez's Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez’s lifetime stats

PK Parwez has played 7740 squad games and has won on 1151 occasions, making his win rate 14.87%. He has 23117 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

The YouTuber has won 202 of the 1977 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.21%. With 5454 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.07 in this mode.

PK Parwez has also played 3320 solo games and has triumphed in 220 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.62%. He has 7932 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez’s ranked stats

PK Parwez has played 543 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 86 victories, translating to a win rate of 15.83%. He racked up 2033 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.45 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 148 ranked duo games and has 19 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 12.83%. With 650 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.04.

PK Parwez has played 22 ranked solo matches and has 4 wins, making his win rate 18.18%. He killed 100 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.56 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

PK Gamers' earnings Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, PK Gamers’ estimated monthly earnings are between $4.4K and $70.7K. Meanwhile, their estimated yearly income is in the range of $53K-$848.4K.

PK Parwez’s YouTube channel

As stated above, PK Gamers is run by PK Karan and PK Parwez. They currently have 512 videos and 462 million combined views on the channel.

Their channel is ranked at 771st in India when it comes to the number of subscribers.

Readers can click here to visit the PK Gamers YouTube channel.

PK Parwez’s social media handles

To visit PK Parwez’s Instagram profile, click here.

