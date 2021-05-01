Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FireEyes Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is the man behind the renowned Free Fire YouTube channel, Desi Gamers. He creates videos related to various elements and has garnered a subscriber count of around 9.93 million.

FireEyes Gaming is another budding content creator who primarily makes content related to Garena's battle royale sensation. He currently has over 2.66 million subscribers on his channel.

This article looks at and compares their stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has 8279 squad matches against his name and has stood victorious in 2258 of them, equating to a win rate of 27.27%. He has eliminated 21556 foes and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.58. He has also secured 3969 headshots at a ratio of 18.41%.

The YouTuber has won 749 of the 4374 duo matches, leading to a win percentage of 17.12%. With 11548 kills and 2184 headshots, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot rate of 18.91%.

Amit has 281 Booyahs in 3407 solo matches, having a win ratio of 8.24%. He has notched 7748 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.48. Out of these kills, 1831 have been headshots, and he has retained a percentage of 26.63%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 346 squad matches and has bettered his foes on 73 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 21.09%. He has 986 kills with 198 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.61. He also boasts a headshot ratio of 20.08%.

The content creator has 188 duo matches against his name and has bagged 16 games, which equals a win rate of 8.51%. He has amassed 566 frags and 128 headshots that results in a K/D ratio of 3.29 and a headshot percentage of 22.61%.

The internet star has played 79 solo games and has 13 wins, converting to a win rate of 16.45%. He has 313 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.74. Out of these kills, 96 have been headshots with a rate of 30.67%.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 435180912.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

FireEyes Gaming has competed in 16242 squad games and has stood victorious in 3562 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 21.93%. He has 51784 kills and 9812 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.08 and a headshot percentage of 18.95%.

He has 245 first-place finishes in 1532 duo games, translating to a win ratio of 15.99%. With a K/D ratio of 3.27 and headshot percentage of 21.36%, the broadcaster has 4208 eliminations and 899 headshots.

The internet star has engaged in 913 duo games and remained unbeaten in 93 of those, equating to a win percentage of 10.18%. FireEyes Gaming has 2473 frags, 728 of which have been registered as headshots. He has persevered a kill to death ratio of 3.02 and a headshot percentage of 29.44%

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has taken part in 383 squad games and has come out on top in 38 of those, approximating a win rate of 9.92%. He has accumulated 1008 kills, of which 400 have been headshots, adding up to a K/D ratio of 2.92 and headshot rate of 39.68%.

He has contested in 48 duo matches and has a win tally of five at a win rate of 10.41%. The YouTuber has 104 frags and 35 headshots with a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 2.42 and 33.65%.

He has 39 appearances in the ranked solo games, with seven wins ensuring a win rate of 17.94%. The player has 174 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 5.44. The content creator has 77 headshots in them for a rate of 44.26%.

Comparison

Amitbhai has a better win rate in the duo and squad matches in the lifetime stats, whereas FireEyes Gaming has the edge in K/D ratio and win rate. Coming to the solo games, the latter is relatively better.

Desi Gamers is ahead in the ranked matches in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the squad games. On the other hand, FireEyes Gaming has a superior headshot rate. In duo matches, the latter has a higher headshot percentage and win rate, while Amit has a greater K/D ratio.

Lastly, FireEyes Gaming has the upper hand in solo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

