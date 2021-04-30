Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Colonel in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is among the most successful Indian Free Fire content creators. He has achieved unprecedented numbers, including more than 20 million subscribers and over 3.5 billion lifetime views.

Meanwhile, Dhia Ouhibi, popularly known by his in-game alias, Colonel, is a Free Fire YouTuber from Tunisia. He has established a huge fan following worldwide and boasts 2.14 million subscribers.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

HAjjubhai’sre ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11346 squad matches and has won 2740 of them, at a win ratio of 24.14%. With 42378 kills, he has 14881 headshots with a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 4.92 and 35.11% each.

He has 310 first-place finishes in 1676 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 18.49%. The YouTuber has eliminated 6522 foes and retained a K/D ratio of 4.77. He has secured 2213 headshots for a ratio of 33.93%.

The internet star has played 907 solo games and has clinched 79 of them, approximating a win percentage of 8.71%. He has notched 2300 frags and 734 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Ajay has 114 Booyahs in 612 squad matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 18.62%. He has 2449 frags and has registered 1033 headshots, retaining respective ratios of 4.92 and 42.18%.

Total Gaming has eight duo matches against his name and has a win tally of three, ensuring a win ratio of 37.50%. He has 48 kills for a K/D ratio of 9.60. Out of these kills, 11 have been headshots at a rate of 22.92%.

The streamer has played two solo matches but is yet to score a win.

Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

Colonel has won 1301 of the 10308 squad games, leading to a win rate of 12.62%. With a K/D ratio of 2.84 and headshot percentage of 30.34%, he has 25546 kills and has 7751 headshots.

The broadcaster has participated in 1229 duo matches and triumphed in 121, having a win ratio of 9.84%. In these matches, he has bagged 2933 eliminations, of which 675 have been registered as headshots. This equates to a K/D ratio of 2.65 and a headshot ratio of 23.01%.

The internet star has played 1630 solo games and remained unbeaten in 152 of them, adding up to a win ratio of 9.32%. He has 3365 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.28. He also has 827 headshots converting to a headshot rate of 24.58%.

Ranked stats

The streamer has 596 appearances in the ranked squad matches and has bettered his foes on 27 occasions, managing a win percentage of 4.53%. He has accumulated 1925 kills and 1296 headshots, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.38. He has a headshot percentage of 67.32%.

Besides, the player has engaged in 223 solo matches and is yet to attain victory or a kill.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has superior stats in the lifetime squad and duo games on all three fronts in Free Fire. In solo games, Colonel has the upper hand in terms of win rate, but the former has a higher K/D ratio and headshot rate.

It isn’t feasible to compare their ranked solo and duo stats since Ajay hasn’t played many solo games, whereas Colonel is yet to feature in duo matches. In squad games, the former has a higher win ratio and K/D ratio, while Colonel has the lead in terms of headshot percentage.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

