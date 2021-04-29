DDG Gamers' Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

DDG Gamers is a Free Fire content creator who is known for his tips-and-tricks videos on YouTube.

His channel has witnessed significant growth in the last few months. The Indian YouTuber only had 1k subscribers in June 2020 but garnered 1 million subscribers by mid-February 2021. He also garnered 290k subscribers and 40 million views in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at DDG Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, income, subscriber count and other details.

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID is 438298012.

Lifetime stats

DDG Gamers’ lifetime stats

DDG Gamers has played 6215 squad matches and has triumphed in 1329 of them, making his win rate 21.38%. He registered 15902 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25 in this mode.

The content creator has won 349 of the 2093 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 16.67%. With 4246 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.43.

DDG Gamers has also played 1565 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 125 of them, maintaining a win rate of 7.98%. He eliminated 2335 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.62 in this mode.

Ranked stats

DDG Gamers’ ranked stats

DDG Gamers has played 84 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 15 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.85%. He has 248 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has also played 51 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 13 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.49%. He registered 117 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.08 in this mode.

DDG Gamers has played 10 ranked solo games and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 10%. He has 7 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 0.78.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

DDG Gamers’ expected income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, DDG Gamers’ monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $10K - $160.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is expected to be between $120.1K - $1.9M.

DDG Gamers’ YouTube channel

DDG Gamers started creating content on YouTube back in April 2020 and has uploaded over 300 videos. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.51 million. He has over 165 million combined views, out of which 40.82 million came in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit DDG Gamers’ YouTube channel.

DDG Gamers’ social media handles

To visit DDG Gamers’ Instagram profile, click here.

