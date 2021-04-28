El Gato's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Rodrigo Fernandes, popularly known by his in-game name El Gato, is one of the most prominent faces in the Brazilian Free Fire community as he is the owner of Los Grandes.

El Gato is also an active content creator on YouTube and has garnered a huge subscriber count of 8.97 million. In addition to that, he boasts 4.9 million followers on Instagram.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Also read: Free Fire redeem code for today (April 28th): List of free rewards revealed

El Gato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 184184685.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

El Gato has been featured in 7763 squad matches and has stood victorious in 1729 of them, equating to a win rate of 22.27%. He has bagged 20531 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has engaged in 2905 duo games and has outplayed his foes in 477 of them, which adds to a win ratio of 16.41%. In these matches, he has accumulated 8219 frags and retained a K/D ratio of 3.39.

In addition to that, the player has 368 Booyahs in 4514 solo matches, managing a win rate of 8.15%. With 12411 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

El Gato has competed in four duo matches and has seven kills to his name, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.75.

Advertisement

The content creator has participated in seven solo games and has clinched two of them, approximating a win percentage of 28.57%. He has notched 28 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.60.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PK Karan (PK Gamers): Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Earnings

His earning estimates

As stated by Social Blade, El Gato's monthly YouTube income approximates in the range of $2.6K - $41.4K. Meanwhile, the estimates for his yearly earnings are between $31.1K - $497.4K.

YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on his channel was uploaded back in July 2018. And since then, he has more than 340 uploads. El Gato has garnered 8.97 million subscribers and a view count of 554 million views, of which 140k and 10.36 million have been accumulated in the last 30 days.

Advertisement

Click here to visit his channel.

Social media

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Also read: Aditech's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more