Free Fire redeem code for today (April 28th): List of free rewards revealed

Free Fire players can utilize the redeem code to obtain various rewards, including bundles, gun crates, emotes, and more for free. This has emerged as one of the best alternatives as it requires the least effort.

These 12 character alphanumeric codes have limited validity, and users must use them as soon as possible. Here is a list of working Free Fire redeem codes for April 28th, alongside the corresponding rewards.

Also read: Aditech's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Free Fire redeem code for today (April 28th)

2x Street Couple Loot Crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate

ED22KT2GRQDY: 2x Street Couple Loot Crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate

Luqueta Character, Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher, and Double EXP Card

H28UZG5ATK2R: Luqueta character, Top Pastry Chef (Head), Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher, Double EXP Card (3d).

FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card

Advertisement

U8S47JGJH5MG: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card

VNY3MQWNKEGU: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card

Note: All four codes provided above are only meant to be used by players on the Europe server. Therefore, users from other areas cannot use them. When they try to use them, the following error message will be displayed:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sooneeta: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

It is straightforward to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire. Players can follow these steps for doing so:

Step 1: To use the code, players need to visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption website using this link.

Advertisement

Login with any of the preferred platforms

Step 2: Next, users must log in to their Free Fire account. Guest users cannot use the code to collect the rewards and should consider binding it with any of the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Step 3: After logging in, they should put the code provided above in the text field and press the confirm button.

Tap on the 'Ok' button

Step 4: Users will receive the rewards within 24 hours of a successful redemption. These items can be collected from the mail section.

If an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed is displayed during the redemption, the code has likely expired. Players cannot use any such depleted codes.

Also read: Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more