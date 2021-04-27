Aditech's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Atharv Rao, popularly known by his in-game alias Aditech, is a renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube who has recently surpassed the milestone of 2 million subscribers.

Several new players are inspired by this young Indian YouTuber, who is just 13 years old. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, subscribers, income, and many other details.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sooneeta: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio and more Free Fire stats compared

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Aditech has engaged in 3662 squad games and has clinched 1357 of them, resulting in a win rate of 37.05%. He has registered 7374 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has won 201 of the 2163 duo matches, which adds up to a win rate of 9.29%. He has bagged 4171 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.13.

Besides that, Aditech has played 1934 solo games and has a win tally of 196, with a win rate of 10.13%. And with 3536 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Aditech has competed in 123 squad games and has triumphed in 14 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.38%. He has notched 254 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.33.

The content creator has two Booyahs in 74 ranked duo matches, approximating a win percentage of 2.70%. He has 107 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.49.

Aditech has participated in a single solo game and has a 100%-win rate. In the process, he has eliminated 10 foes for a K/D ratio of 10.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Advertisement

Also read: Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Earnings

His income

According to Social Blade, Aditech's monthly YouTube earnings are in the estimated range of $10.3K - $164.8K. Meanwhile, his yearly income approximates around $123.6K - $2M.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Aditech's YouTube channel was posted back in July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded more than 216 videos, garnering a massive following. Aditech currently boasts 2.07 million subscribers and more than 143 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Advertisement

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server; players can click here to join.