Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Abhishek Singh Bisht, aka Gaming Aura, is an esports caster & analyst who has hosted numerous Free Fire tournaments. The player also runs a successful YouTube channel where he regularly uploads videos around various aspects of the battle royale title.

The channel boasts 843k subscribers, out of which 10k have been accumulated in the last 30 days.

This article looks at Gaming Aura’s in-game stats and other details.

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has taken part in 4478 squad games and clinched 637 games, managing a win rate of 14.22%. He has registered 10314 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.69.

The streamer has featured in 4019 duo games and has bettered his foes in 350, converting to a win ratio of 8.70%. With 10587 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The internet star has played 2948 solo matches and has a win tally of 206 games, a win ratio of 6.98%. He has eliminated 6208 foes and sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Ranked stats

Abhishek has 63 Booyahs in 603 squad matches, approximating a win rate of 10.44%. He has notched 1757 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The content creator has won 9 of the 279 duo matches, ensuring a win percentage of 3.22%. In these matches, he has secured 753 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.79.

The YouTuber has competed in seven solo matches and has triumphed in two of them, leading to a win rate of 28.57%. With a K/D ratio of 7, he has 35 eliminations.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Gaming Aura's monthly income

As reported by Social Blade, Gaming Aura's monthly YouTube income is in the range of $652 to $10.4k. Meanwhile, the estimates for his yearly earnings are around $7.8k to $125.1k.

YouTube channel

Gaming Aura started his journey on YouTube back in August 2018, and since then, he has uploaded close to 500 videos to his channel. The player has accumulated 843k subscribers and has more than 56.87 million views in total.

He also runs two other channels, Aura Vlogs and Aura Live.

Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a Discord server, players can click here to join.

