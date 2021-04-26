Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs AS Gaming: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and AS Gaming are two of the most successful Free Fire content creators in India.

Ajjubhai boasts a subscriber count of 23.3 million on YouTube, while AS Gaming has 10.6 million subscribers.

This article compares the stats of Ajjubhai and AS Gaming in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11307 squad games and has secured 2729 victories, making his win rate 24.13%. With 42225 frags and 14797 headshots to his name, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.92 and a headshot percentage of 35.04% in this mode.

The YouTuber has 310 Booyahs in 1676 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. He has 6522 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77. He also has 1455 headshots at a rate of 33.94%.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills, out of which 734 are headshots. He has a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has won 103 of the 570 ranked squad games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.07%. He eliminated 2295 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.91 in this mode. He also has 949 headshots at a rate of 41.35%.

The content creator has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60. He also has 11 headshots at a rate of 22.92%.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a kill or a win.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

AS Gaming has played 7646 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1165 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.23%. With a K/D ratio of 3.01 and a headshot percentage of 24.20%, he has 19489 frags and 4717 headshots in these matches.

The content creator has 301 Booyahs in 2182 duo games, making his win rate 14.20%. He has 5886 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.13 in this mode. He also has 1454 headshots at a rate of 24.70%.

AS Gaming has also played 2396 solo games and has triumphed in 303 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.64%. He has 8381 kills in these matches, out of which 4044 are headshots. He has a K/D ratio of 4 and a headshot rate of 48.25% in this mode.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming’s ranked stats

AS Gaming has played 114 ranked squad matches and has triumphed on 19 occasions, making his win rate 16.67%. He has 336 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54 in this mode. He also has 97 headshots at a rate of 28.87%.

The YouTuber has played 1 ranked solo game and has 3 frags with no headshots. He has not won a single match in this mode.

AS Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has better stats than AS Gaming in the lifetime duo and squad games. Meanwhile, AS Gaming has the edge in terms of win rate, K/D ratio and headshot rate in the lifetime solo matches.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough matches. However, when it comes to the ranked squad games, Ajjubhai has better stats than AS Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

