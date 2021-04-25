Free Fire is among the most competitive battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game developers have incorporated unique factors such as pets and characters with special abilities that help the players on the battlefield.

The style of play usually varies from player to player. Many users desire to play aggressively and rush onto foes. Hence, they look for pets with the best abilities that complement their style of play.

This article lists the five best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

5 Best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay

#1 Detective Panda

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

At the base level of the pet, it provides the users with 4 HP with every kill. With an increase in the level, the ability enhances. Meanwhile, players will be restoring 10 HP upon killing a foe at pet level 7 (max). This would provide them with additional HP, which could come to the clutch of the players.

Players can purchase it via the in-game shop for a price of 699 diamonds.

#2 Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber

Double Blubber is Ottero's pet ability in the Garena Free Fire. Players can purchase Ottero for 699 diamonds from the in-game shop.

While using Treatment Gun or Med Kit, players will be recovering their EP. At the base level, the amount of EP restored is 35% of the HP recovered. Contrarily, at the maximum level of the skill, the percentage increases to 65%.

#3 Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki is the latest addition to the list of pets in Garena Free Fire. He has quite a unique ability called Dragon Glare, using which the players can spot one opponent who is using Medkits within 10m range. It lasts for three seconds.

The owners can spot four opponents at the maximum level, using Medkits within 30m range, lasting for five seconds. Similar to other pets, it can be acquired for 699 diamonds.

#4 Falco

Falco: Skyline Spree

Skyline Spree is the name of Falco’s skill, and with it, players receive a 10% increase in gliding speed upon skydive. Apart from this, there is also a 25% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens (applies to the entire team). They have increased to 45% and 50%, respectively, at skill level 3.

This could help the players drop to the required landing spots faster compared to the others. It can be purchased for 699 diamonds.

#5 Spirit Fox

Skill: Well Fed

Spirit Fox is the last pet on this list that the players can utilize. It has the ability to restore four extra HP when using a health pack. The amount rises to 10 as the skill of the pet is increased to level 3.

To acquire Spirit Fox, players have to shell out 699 diamonds in the in-game shop.

