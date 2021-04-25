Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Munna Bhai Gaming has emerged as one of the top content creators who primarily makes content related to Garena Free Fire. The Telugu YouTuber has witnessed a gradual rise in its popularity, gaining around 90 thousand subscribers and 11.96 million views in the last 30 days.

At the time of writing, he has over 1.63 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, income, channel views, and other details such as stats.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Nobru in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Munna Bhai Gaming has appeared in 9757 squad matches and has 2853 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 29.24%. He has accumulated 35274 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.11.

In the duo mode, he has 2435 games to his name and has triumphed in 590, converting to a win ratio of 24.22%. In these matches, he has notched 8874 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.81.

The content creator has participated in 3684 solo games and has come out on top on 960 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 26.05%. With a K/D ratio of 5.96, he has 16244 kills.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Munna Bhai Gaming has competed in 450 squad games and has bettered his foes in 170 of them, retaining a win ratio of 37.77%. He killed a total of 2145 enemies at a K/D ratio of 7.66.

Advertisement

He has featured in 143 duo matches and has a win tally of 45, leading to a win percentage of 31.46%. With 616 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 6.29.

The YouTuber has also played 142 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 64, making his win rate 45.07%. In the process, he has racked up 994 kills for a K/D ratio of 12.74.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Munna Bhai Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Munna Bhai Gaming's estimated monthly earnings are between $3K - $47.9K. Simultaneously, his yearly earnings are mentioned to be in the range of $35.9K - $574.5K.

His YouTube channel

Advertisement

Munna Bhai Gaming started streaming Garena Free Fire on his YouTube channel around two years back, and the oldest stream dates back to May 2019. Presently, he has over 805 videos and has garnered over 134 million views combined. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Below are the links to his social media accounts:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

Also read: DDG Gamers' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more